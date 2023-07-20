The World Youth Foundation will partner with the city of Houston to present an opportunity for middle and high school students. On July 23, the George R. Brown Convention Center will turn into a free and unique summit aimed at providing knowledge, mentorship, swag bags, school supplies, and more to the city’s youth.

With over 1,000 Houston youth expected to participate, the summit promises to be a day of positivity and encouragement, setting the stage for a successful upcoming school year.

For four hours, the event welcomes local middle school, high school, and college students, offering them an opportunity to kickstart the 2023-2024 academic year with a fresh, positive outlook and a drive for success.

Back 2 School Summit flyer from The World Youth Foundation. Credit: The World Youth Foundation

The organization is celebrating 33 years of service to the community and this is its first major back-2-school event.

Raynese Edwards, Global Strategic Officer for the World Youth Foundation. Credit: World Youth Foundation

“Parents can expect a day full of energy,” said Raynese Edwards, Global Strategic Officer for the World Youth Foundation. “Our goal is to teach our young people beyond the classroom. We’re at a critical time for both adults and young people as far as education is concerned. We want them to understand that they have a voice and we want to help them use it.”

At the core of the World Youth Foundation’s mission and goal is the development of students beyond the confines of the classroom. By organizing events and providing community programs, the foundation strives to nurture the personal and professional growth of students.

“Our key program is our workforce development and empowerment focused Youth Innovative Incubator Program, and also, we are excited to educate the community on our ‘Youth Life Accelerator’ app, designed to keep track of a young person’s journey through lifelong academic and career learning,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep these students engaged especially during the summer time when they experience more learning loss.”

Participating in this year’s back-2-school event will not only equip students with knowledge but also offer them a chance to earn community service hours, receive a swag bag filled with essential school supplies, and explore potential career paths.

The World Youth Foundation is thrilled to collaborate with esteemed sponsors and partners, including the City of Houston, Houston Health Department, Houston Health Department Foundation, My Brother’s Keeper, HEB, HoustonFirst, American Fitness Experience, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, African American Male Wellness Walk Agency, and many others. Together, they are committed to creating an impactful event that empowers and uplifts the youth of Houston.