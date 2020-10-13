Election2020: Barack Obama releases new video helping Texans make voting plans

TODAY, EARLY VOTING STARTS and former President Barack Obama is encouraging Texans in a new voter education video to visit IWillVote.com to learn about the different options to cast their ballot and make a plan to vote.

“So much is at stake in this election — from getting the pandemic under control to building a fairer economy to taking on climate change to protecting our health care,” President Obama says in the video.

“History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important.”

The video highlights how, in Texas, voters have several options to conveniently cast their ballot. Texans can vote early in-person starting on Oct. 13; return their requested ballot by mail or in-person; or vote in-person on Election Day.

The effort is coordinated by the Democratic National Committee which recently rolled out new features on IWillVote.com — the Democrats’ voter participation website — that help voters easily request and return their ballot by mail, as well as learn important information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote. The site is also completely accessible in Spanish at VoyaVotar.com.

Early voting runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, 2020.