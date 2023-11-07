

Today is Election Day in Texas and there’s so much you need to know – from where to vote to who’s on the ballot, what you can and cannot wear and more.

Houston voters will choose from among several candidates in the race to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner couldn’t run again because of term limits. Voters will also elect a Houston city controller and city council members.

Polls will be open on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote

There are over 701 voting centers across the county. Voters unsure of where their closest polling location is can use the state website here. Voters can also track wait times at polling centers here. If you’re in Harris County, you can check locations and wait times on the map below. Make sure ‘Election Day’ is checked. The map is located on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

More Election Day Voting locations

Sample ballots

What do I need to bring with me to the polls?

Voters can take a physical sample ballot in the booth, which can be found here, after entering their address. To vote, a person must be registered and have a valid form of identification. According to the Harris County Clerk’s office, acceptable forms of ID include a Texas Drivers License, a Texas Election ID certificate, a Texas Personal ID, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. military ID card containing a person’s picture, a U.S. passport, and a U.S. Citizenship certificate with a person’s photo.

What’s on the ballot?

Fourteen Texas Constitution amendments will be on the ballot, along with county and city bond proposals. One proposal on the ballot includes a bond to fund $2.5 billion in upgrades to the Harris Health facilities, including the Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals.

Another proposal would force the city to review its position on the Houston Galveston Area Council, a group in charge of distributing funds for regional projects. Houston community members have petitioned over the past few months, pushing for adequate representation on the council.

Tuesday’s election also includes a long-awaited city mayoral race with frontrunners Texas State Sen. John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on the ballot for the city’s top position.

In addition to Whitmire and Jackson Lee, 18 total candidates are vying for the seat; other names in the race are former METRO chairman Gilbert Garcia, attorney Lee Kaplan, Houston council member Robert Gallegos, former council members Jack Christie, and M.J. Khan, among others.