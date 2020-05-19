Evictions set to resume in Texas, after State Supreme Court lifts moratorium

Eviction and debt collection proceedings can resume as early as Tuesday after the Texas Supreme Court lifted its moratorium, the Texas Tribune reports:

Eviction hearings can be held as soon as Tuesday, with orders authorizing evictions allowed starting May 26. That does not apply to certain tenants who are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages. Tenants covered under that federal moratorium have protections through Aug. 23. Others may be protected through local orders, like those in place in Austin, Dallas and San Marcos.

Similarly, debt collectors can again garnish accounts starting later this month.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday said she was “deeply disappointed” in the court’s decision, saying that it would only lead to increased financial hardship for Texas families.

“Restarting eviction and debt-collection proceedings right now will only deepen the well of desperation many families are experiencing across our county,” read a statement from Hidalgo. “These are hard-working families who, through no fault of their own, have lost irreplaceable income during this pandemic and may not qualify for federal assistance or eviction protections.”

Last week, the city launched its $15 million rent relief program, which allowed renters to apply for relief if their landlord had signed up to receive funds from the program.

But minutes after launching the site was flooded with requests, creating a lag in the performance on the site. In less than two hours, the money was gone, with some tenants unable to apply for the money at all.