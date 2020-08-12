Facebook launches National Black Business Month initiative

August is officially National Black Business Month and social media giant Facebook has unveiled a series to support and highlight Black entrepreneurs this month.

The virtual events and programs are designed to highlight Black businesses throughout the month in addition to providing resources ranging from wellness programs to virtual training. One features a partnership with the U.S Black Chambers for virtual programs Black entrepreneurs can use to help their business as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

“This year’s National Black Business Month is pivotal for countless Black entrepreneurs enduring the pandemic-induced recession coupled with historical Black business closures and unemployment,” U.S. Black Chambers President Ron Busby said in a press statement. “We know first hand Black entrepreneurs need targeted business support. In honor of National Black Business month we’ve partnered with Facebook to execute a month-long series of trainings and programs that targets topics and issues impacting Black business owners.”

“With 145 Black Chambers of Commerce and 326,000 members across the country, USBC provides leadership and advocacy to empower Black business owners through resources and initiatives,” said Facebook in a blog post. “The topics we’ll cover range from building a thriving online community to adapting in uncertain times to getting access to capital and professional networks.”

In addition to the virtual resources, Facebook will launch Facebook Elevate, a community focused on health and wellness for Black entrepreneurs.

“Each week, Elevate will connect with Black business owners, who will share stories of their business journeys,” the company wrote in a blog post. “They’ll also host weekly chats with different creators and influencers, like Kyle Dendy and Kelly Augustine, and host activities ranging from a workout by Ariel Harris Belgrave of Gym Hooky to a cooking exercise from The Spice Suite.”

The first weekly theme for Elevate and Celebrate National Black Business Month is Health and Wellness! We put this first for a reason, as it’s consistently the one element in business that falls by the wayside. Often, business owners can neglect their own mental and physical health in order to put their business at the forefront but to have a successful business, you truly need a healthy mind and body.

This week, we will be spotlighting a founder whose business is seeded in Health and Wellness, we’ll be taking you through a fitness break so you can make sure you get up and move during the day, and we’ll be sitting down for Elevate and Celebrate Chat to discuss the connection between purpose and business.

The company also announced a partnership media company, The Shade Room, to help provide resources to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Facebook Live series.

-Black Enterprise