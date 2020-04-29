Fast-track COVID-19 relief funds available for Texas cultural, educational nonprofits

Humanities Texas invites Texas cultural and educational institutions facing financial hardship resulting from the coronavirus pandemic to apply immediately for fast-track Relief Grants.

Humanities Texas Relief Grants are made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Eligibility

Nonprofit organizations and state and local governmental entities are eligible to apply for Humanities Texas Relief Grants. Eligible applicants must be located in the state of Texas, serve Texas audiences, and develop and administer public humanities programming.

Small and/or rural organizations are especially encouraged to apply.

Eligible Costs

Applicants may request funds for general operating support and/or humanities programming.

Grant Amounts

Humanities Texas will make immediate grants of up to $5,000 and, depending upon the availability of funds, will consider requests above this level to a maximum amount of $15,000. Relief Grants have no matching requirement.

Deadlines and Application Process

Applicants must apply via the Humanities Texas website. Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis. Decisions will be communicated via email typically within 10 business days of the application’s submission.

Funding Priorities

All grant awards will be selected in open competition. Humanities Texas will prioritize awarding Relief Grants to organizations that 1) demonstrate great, immediate need, and 2) administer humanities programs that have a significant impact in Texas communities.

Webinars

Humanities Texas staff will hold weekly webinars in April and May to discuss Relief Grants and other funding opportunities provided by Humanities Texas, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and other entities. Check the Humanities Texas website for upcoming dates.

Questions

To learn more and apply for Relief Grants, visit the Humanities Texas website. Please direct questions about Relief Grants to Humanities Texas grants staff at grants@humanitiestexas.org.