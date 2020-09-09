FBISD to offer free Grab and Go Meals to all students

Fort Bend ISD is pleased to announce, starting September 9, all District students can receive breakfast and lunch meals, free of charge, at Grab and Go meals sites, District Learning Centers, and students attending face-to-face learning. As a result of a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), this program is set to expire on December 31, 2020. FBISD is strongly encouraging all families to complete a Free & Reduced Meals application at www.schoolcafe.com/fbisd.

Please note, there will be no a la carte sales at this time.

Parents can pick up meals for students, and must provide one of the following documents:

Student ID cards

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of Skyward

Birth certificate for children

Without one of the listed items above, parents will receive meals for the number of students present with them, on foot or in a vehicle. Grab and go locations for curb side service: