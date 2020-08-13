Former TSU asst. dean accused of theft

A former Texas Southern University Law School assistant dean has been charged with theft after being accused of stealing from the university.

According to authorities, 52-year-old Edward Wayne Rene is accused of awarding double tuition scholarships to at least two students and then making them return the extra money, which he allegedly took.

Rene has been charged with theft by a public servant of $30,000 to $150,000, a second-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

“The former TSU Law School Dean of Admissions masterminded a variety of schemes to steal money from the school by diverting student scholarship funds to himself. He abused his power for personal profit and his actions hurt the school and the students,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“It was the TSU Board of Regents who brought us the case following an internal investigation, and we applaud their swift actions to bring this thief to justice.”

Anyone with information about possible wrongdoing in the case is urged to contact the DA’s Office Public Corruption Division or FBI’s Houston Division at 713-274-5911.