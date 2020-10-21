Fort Bend ISD selected to join Microsoft incubator

Successful completion of the program will result in a new STEM Magnet school in collaboration with community partners

Fort Bend ISD is excited to announce that it has been selected by Microsoft to join the 2020-21 Incubator Path of the Microsoft Showcase School program, beginning a multi-year journey with the intent of opening of a first of its kind STEM magnet program in FBISD.

With acceptance into the Incubator Path of the Showcase School Program, FBISD joins an exclusive community from around the world that is recognized and celebrated for educational transformation which includes vision and innovation in teaching, learning and assessment, focus on future-ready skills such as computational and critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, using data to support decision-making, and promotion of growth mindset among staff, educators, and students.

“Fort Bend ISD is thrilled to partner with Microsoft as part of the Incubator Path of the Showcase School Program, as this program aligns perfectly with our Board adopted Profile of a Graduate.”

“We are working each day to develop graduates who possess a strong academic foundation, and who are critical thinkers, collaborators and compassionate citizens. We look forward to our partnership to discover and implement innovative ways to design our spaces and equip our students with the proper tools needed for success inside and outside of the classroom,” said Burdine.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are global leaders in successful use of technology to increase student learning outcomes. As the largest school district in Fort Bend County, and the county’s largest employer, Fort Bend ISD continuously works to serve the community by providing an exceptional learning experience to its more than 76,000 students, offering students at all levels opportunities to learn and grow.

“Fort Bend ISD is proud to be recognized as a leader in education, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

In everything we do as an organization, we are keeping innovation in mind as we transform learning – continuing our District’s mission of inspiring and equipping our students for futures beyond what they can imagine. We are delighted that collaboration with our local leaders Jeff Wiley, President of Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council, and Microsoft VP Tammi Warfield helped bring this idea to life over the past nine months. Public-private partnerships on behalf of the greater Fort Bend community are core to this project,” said Fort Bend ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles E. Dupre.

Fort Bend ISD submitted its nomination to the Incubator Path Program with a vision of a K-20 and beyond experience that would initially serve 1,200 FBISD students in a Program of Choice. During the planning process, the District will explore higher education partnerships that could result in dual credit and early college high school opportunities for FBISD students, as well as development of a an educational teaching lab, where college students and future educators could learn in a state-of-the-art school facility.

To bring this shared vision to life, as a school in the Incubator Path of the Showcase School program, Fort Bend ISD will work closely across a multi-year journey (2+ years) to design, develop, and deliver amazing new places to learn. The goal is to transform education from the ground up. The program aims to bring leadership, learning, technology, and infrastructure together; building safe, secure, optimized, and efficient schools; providing personal, predictive learning that inspires and empowers students. The journey culminates with the opportunity to earn Microsoft Showcase School status.

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are shining examples of those applying purpose-driven innovation in a variety of ways to build connection, motivate students and to create community in and out of school,” said Anthony Salcito, Vice president, Worldwide Education, Microsoft. “These schools are truly transforming learning and providing more personalized education to students, empowering them to achieve more.”

The global Microsoft Showcase School community comes together as a group to tackle challenges, celebrate successes, share learnings, and try new solutions in a vibrant online community through Microsoft Teams. As schools in the program continue their education transformation journey, they are supported by Microsoft, their partners, and each other through capacity building, transformation guidance, peer learning, amplification opportunities, and early access to research and solutions.

As Fort Bend ISD begins its multi-year journey in the program, it will continue to work closely with its partners to explore funding opportunities that could occur in collaboration between its educational partners.