Duncanville ISD Superintendent Marc Smith emerges as the singular finalist for the role of Fort Bend ISD’s next superintendent. This revelation surfaced within a fortnight following the early retirement of the prior superintendent, Christie Whitbeck, amid claims of being compelled to step down.

Smith, currently serving in North Texas, brings prior experience as the superintendent of Marshall ISD. His history with Fort Bend ISD spans six years, encompassing roles as an executive principal and assistant superintendent.

After the decision was made, FBISD sent out a news release regarding Smith and his background in education. They say Smith started his career in education as a classroom teacher and a coach before entering campus and district leadership.

Smith reportedly has served in the public school system for more than 30 years, nearly 12 of those years serving as superintendent in Duncanville ISD and Marshall ISD.

“We are excited to announce that Dr. Marc Smith has been named as Fort Bend ISD’s lone finalist for superintendent of schools,” Fort Bend ISD Board President Judy Dae said. “Dr. Smith is a familiar face in our district and community, having served in Fort Bend ISD for six years as an executive principal and assistant superintendent before accelerating to a successful career in the superintendency. He is known around the state as a strategic leader with a heart for people, and the FBISD Board of Trustees believes his reputation of building unity with a relentless focus on student success makes him the ideal leader for our district.”

Smith received his doctorate from the University of Houston in administration and supervision and a master’s from Prairie View A&M University in administration and supervision. He also reportedly earned his bachelor’s degree at Texas Southern University in human performance.

Expressing gratitude during the meeting, Smith articulated his view on leadership as a form of service, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to return and serve both the board and the staff. However, the board’s selection process faced scrutiny from Board Trustee Kristen Davison Malone, despite her eventual support for Smith. Malone had previously accused the board of pressuring Whitbeck into resignation using a technique that violates the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Per Texas state regulations, a 21-day waiting period now ensues before Smith’s contract can receive board approval. His anticipated contract signing is scheduled for Jan. 8.