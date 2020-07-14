Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year 100% online, district says

The Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night.

“Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures,” officials tweeted.

The Board of Trustees have reconvened in open session with an Update on COVID-19 Response Planning for 2020-21 School Year. LISTEN LIVE at https://t.co/KqeJ3Yac58 — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) July 14, 2020

Officials did not clarify how long this initial online-learning period will last.

