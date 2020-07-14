Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year 100% online, district says

By
Defender News Service
-

The Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night.

“Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures,” officials tweeted.

Officials did not clarify how long this initial online-learning period will last.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • No in-person extracurriculars will be held during the start of the school year when students are learning entirely online. This will include athletics and fine arts, the school district said.
  • Engagement in online learning will be required on a daily basis.
  • FBISD schools will phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.
  • During online instruction, health and safety procedures will be fine-tuned for the gradual utilization of in-person instruction.
  • All staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment prior to reporting to work.
  • All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities.
  • Face coverings will be required of all staff, students and visitors.
  • Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.
  • Each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines.