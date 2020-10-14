George Floyd mural unveiled in Houston

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, members of the George Floyd family and other elected officials and community leaders unveiled a mural to honor Floyd’s memory Monday in a tribute service.

The tribute came ahead of Floyd’s birthday on Oct. 14. He would have been 47 years old.

In his honor, a brightly multicolored mural featuring Floyd’s face, along with the words “Go Vote” in yellow paint, has been painted on a brick building at 3400 Holman St. in Houston.

Floyd was a regular at the Third Ward corner store, and at the request of his family, local artist Ange Hillz painted a powerful mural to encourage Houstonians to vote.

“We should pay tribute to this family, who in their pain, is traveling not only in this state, but trying to reach to people who constantly say, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to vote,'” Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee said, as reported by Shay. “If you’re able and registered, you just can’t have that luxury.”

At the event, Floyd’s family impressed the importance of voting. Brandon Williams said it’s important to put people in office that want to give the changes communities need.

“My uncle meant a lot to me – he was a staple in this community. I learned a lot from him. … The hurt we all feel is unimaginable,” Williams said. “We need to hold people accountable. … We have got to fight for us,” he said. No matter where you start, it’s where you end up. We have a long way to go, but we’re going to keep fighting.”

“Let’s get out and vote and show our ancestors and everyone — if we be the change, fight for this change, and we gonna get the change,” said Floyd’s brother Rodney.

His other brother, Philonise, echoed the sentiment saying it’s what his eldest sibling would have wanted. “Let’s get justice,” he said, “and let’s make sure we can help change the world, just like George wanted to do.”

Floyd, a Minneapolis resident with deep ties to Houston’s Third Ward, died in police custody in May when Officer Derek Chavin kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time. His death, which was captured on video by bystanders, sparked protests and riots nationwide calling for police reform.