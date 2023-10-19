A Houston police officer who was accused of shooting and killing a Black man last year will not face charges, a grand jury determined Wednesday.

29-year-old Jalen Randle was killed in April last year after entering his vehicle and leading police, who had planned to serve Randle with an arrest warrant, on a short pursuit in Pleasantville. Once officers stopped his car, Houston Police Officer Shane Privette and Randle stepped out of their vehicles at the same time, bodycam video footage shows. Privette shot a fatal bullet into Randle’s neck while he was telling him to show his hands. Police say Randle dropped a bag holding a gun. Bodycam footage appears to show Randle unarmed seconds before he was shot.

Officers had planned to show Randle the warrant after he was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

It’s the second time a grand jury has decided the fate of Privette in connection with the incident, and the second time a jury has decided to not file charges against the officer.

Randle’s family has been at the forefront of the case, regularly protesting in front of Houston City Hall and advocating for Privette to be charged for shooting and killing Randle.

“It is unacceptable that someone can unjustly take a life and still be employed,” Tiffany Rachal, Randle’s mother said in a press conference earlier this year.

Privette had previously been indicted in 2019 for the aggravated assault of a Black man during a 2017 arrest. Those charges were dropped two years later.

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the department was “committed to seeing these cases presented to the appropriate grand jury as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”