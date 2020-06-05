Harris County Clerk mails vote by mail applications to voters 65+

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins has sent vote by mail applications to 376,840 registered voters who are 65 years of age and older. Those voters should expect to start receiving the applications in their mailboxes this week. To receive a mail ballot for the July 14 Primary Runoff Elections, voters must complete their applications and return them promptly by July 2 (received, not postmarked).

“All registered voters 65 and older are eligible to vote by mail,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Our goal is to keep our voters 65 and up safe amid the current health crisis by giving them the opportunity to vote from home.”

Once applications are received and approved, mail ballots are sent to voters no later than the seventh calendar day after applications are received.

Some 524,219 people voted in the March 2020 Primary Elections. Of those, 53,910 voted by mail.

Dates to remember:

Monday, June 15 Last day to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Runoff

Monday, June 29 First day of in-person Early Voting period

Thursday, July 2 Last day to apply for a mail ballot for the 2020 Primary Runoff

Friday, July 10 Last day of in-person Early Voting

Tuesday, July 14 2020 Primary Runoff Election Day

Voters who choose to vote by mail must postmark their mail ballots by Election Day, and the ballot must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 PM on July 15 (the day after Election Day).

“Our office is preparing for an increase in mail ballots in addition to a safe and secure in-person voting process,” added Hollins. “We are working with emergency management and health officials to make sure we follow their safety recommendations.”

