Here are the Houston-area schools closed by Hurricane Laura

Updated 7:19 a.m. CT Wednesday

Due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Laura, schools across the region have ended their days early Tuesday and will remain closed in the coming days.

Here are some of the independent school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities that have decided to close:

School Districts

Houston ISD

All HISD facilities and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, scheduled to reopen Friday pending road and weather conditions.

Food distribution with the Houston Food Bank at NRG Stadium that was scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Food deliveries at apartment complexes and curbside pickup scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled.

Alief ISD

All online instruction, virtual offices and facilities will be closed ‪Wednesday through Friday.‬

Alvin ISD

All Alvin ISD buildings are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Anahuac ISD

The Anahuac Independent School District will be closed Tuesday through Friday.

Brazosport ISD

Brazosport ISD will be closed Tuesday through Thursday ,and the district said there will be no in-person or virtual classes on those days.

Clear Creek ISD

Clear Creek ISD released staff and students at noon Tuesday, in order to allow families to prepare for Hurricane Laura. The district will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. A decision will be made Thursday on whether to reopen Friday.

Cleveland ISD

Cleveland ISD will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Classes will resume Monday.

Dayton ISD

Dayton ISD is closed Wednesday through Friday.

Dickinson ISD

Dickinson had an early release Tuesday at noon, to allow employees and families time to prepare for Hurricane Laura. The district said it did not anticipate a significant impact in the area, but will will have a full-day closure on Wednesday and Thursday, for both in-person and remote instruction. A decision regarding Friday will be announced Thursday.

Fort Bend ISD

Schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, as will all district learning centers, feeding programs and special education programs. The district is monitoring the weather to make a decision on reopening Friday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the distirct Board of Trustees will hold “an emergency meeting to consider actions related to response efforts associated with a possible landfall, including the procurement of goods and services that may become necessary.” The meeting will be livestreamed on the Fort Bend ISD website.

Friendswood ISD

Schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Galveston ISD

The Galveston Independent School District announced Tuesday that the district will be closed for the remainder of the week. A mandatory evacuation was issued for all Galveston residents. All on-site and remote classes have been canceled, and classes will resume Monday.

Huffman ISD

Huffman ISD canceled school Tuesday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure and to help families and staff prepare for Hurricane Laura.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD buildings and campus services will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Some emergency personnel may be notified to report. The district is monitoring weather conitions and will update employees and families by end of day Thursday, regarding a possible Friday closure.

Food service and meal distribution was canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

Lamar CISD

Schools are closed Wednesday through Friday.

La Porte ISD

La Porte Independent School District closed at noon Tuesday so staff members could prepare for Hurricane Laura, and all district operations, virtual instruction and extracurricular activities are suspended through at least Thursday.

Livingston ISD

Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Needville ISD

Schools are closed Wednesday through Friday.

Pasadena ISD

Pasadena ISD will remain closed through Thursday. A decision regarding reopening will be made by Thursday afternoon.

Santa Fe ISD

There will be a full district closure through Thursday, and the district will provide more information through social media.

Shepherd ISD

Schools are closed Wednesday through Friday.

Splendora ISD

All Splendora ISD schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote learning will also be suspended, and all extracurricular activities will be canceled beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. The district will make a decision on reopening Friday by Thursday afternoon.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD schools and offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday, including virtual classes and activities. The district will provide updates on its website and on social media.

Spring Branch ISD

Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Stafford Municipal School District

The district will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and remote learning is canceled.

Sweeny ISD

Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Texas City ISD

Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. A decision about Friday will be made on Thursday. Curbside meals closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Virtual classes are also canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomball ISD

All campuses and facilities are closed from Wednesday through Friday. The first day of school for Tomball ISD remains Sept. 8, but staff must remain home until Monday due to Hurricane Laura. All extracurricular activities are canceled for the remainder of the week, set to resume Monday.

Charter Schools

Harmony Public Schools

Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

KIPP Texas Public Schools

All online schooling and other school-related functions have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. School officials will determine on Thursday if school will reopen Friday.

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is closed through Thursday, and remote learning will be suspended.

Higher Education

The University of Houston

The university, including UH at Katy and Sugar Land, will move instruction and services online Wednesday through Friday. There will be limited access to campus for research and other essential personnel through Thursday.

University of Houston-Downtown

The University of Houston-Downtown will close Wednesday through Friday, with all in-person and online classes and events canceled. The campus will not be accessible on those days.

Rice University

Rice University is suspending all classes and events at 5 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday. All academic activities will be discontinued and buildings will be closed during that time to all nonessential personnel. Gated entrances to the campus will be closed at 5 p.m. with the exception of Entrance 8 at University Boulevard and Stockton Drive, and Entrance 20 at Rice Boulevard and Kent Street. The school has not yet decided whether classes will resume Friday.

Alvin Community College

The college canceled all courses, and the campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. That includes all face-to-face, online, hybrid and remote classes, as well as virtual services and the ACC Lab School.

Brazosport College

Brazosport College will close Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday. All evening college classes scheduled for Tuesday, including online, face-to-face, or in a hybrid format are canceled, the college announced.

College of the Mainland

College of the Mainland officially closed at noon Tuesday, and all classes — online and in-person — along with all campus operations are canceled through Friday. The college hopes to resume classes Saturday.

Lee College

All Lee College classes starting after 5 p.m. Tuesday were cancelled, and the entire college and all classes, including the main campus, McNair Campus, and Liberty Center, will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

San Jacinto College

The college is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Texas A&M at Galveston

All classes and labs are canceled Wednesday, and will resume remotely on Thursday and Friday. Campus facilities are closed Wednesday and may remain closed through Thursday.

University of Houston-Clear Lake

All University of Houston-Clear Lake locations, including Pearland and TMC campuses, will close beginning 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All online and in-person classes and activities are cancelled. The University expects to reopen 7:30 a.m. Monday.

University of Houston-Victoria

All University of Houston-Victoria classes on the Katy instructional site will move online Wednesday through Friday. The main UHV campus in Victoria will be open on Wednesday, and the administration said it would provide further updates through the UHV Emergency Alert system.