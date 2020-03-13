Here’s how you can get a refund on your Houston Rodeo tickets

When the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled on Wednesday, several people were left wondering if they would be refunded or what they could do with their remaining Rodeo tickets since there would be no more shows and the Carnival was closed.

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Grounds closed Wednesday afternoon for the remainder of the season.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the decision to cancel the rodeo was made when a man out of Montgomery County, who did not travel internationally, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

” (Tuesday) changed things,” Turner said. “Because with the case in Montgomery County, there was evidence of some community spread, and as a result that takes us to what do we do next.”

Turner said there is some indication that the Montgomery County patient was at the Houston Rodeo BBQ cook-off on Friday, Feb. 28.

Officials are trying to figure out what spots he visited while at the cook-off and who he had contact with.

“Our best understanding right now is that he was at the BBQ cook-off on the 28th and they’re still trying to assess whether he had symptoms then which would have made it a bigger issue or whether he did not have any symptoms which wouldn’t have made it as big an issue,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

On Thursday, RodeoHouston released several options.

Here’s a look at the options:

Season ticket holders

Donate the balance of your 2020 Season Tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (An acknowledgment of your donation will be provided.) Rollover the balance of your 2020 Season Ticket purchase for the March 11 – 22 performances to your 2021 Season Ticket purchase. If you choose this option, there is no action needed on your part. Request a refund of the balance of your 2020 Season Tickets. (Refunds will be completed by April 30, 2020. An email will be sent to 2020 ticket buyers by early next week to choose an option. If you do not respond by April 3, your balance will automatically roll over to your 2021 Season Ticket purchase.)

Individual ticket purchases

Donate the cost of your 2020 tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (An acknowledgment of your donation will be provided.) Request a refund of the cost of your 2020 Season Tickets. (Refunds will be completed by April 30, 2020. An email will be sent to 2020 ticket buyers by early next week to choose an option.) If you purchased resale tickets through RODEOHOUSTON, refunds will be automatically processed by April 30, 2020. If you purchased tickets through a secondary ticket provider, such as VividSeats, StubHub, Seat Geek or Ticketmaster, please contact those sites directly for refund information.

Carnival ticket and food card purchases

Unused Carnival Tickets, Half-Price Carnival Packs and Food Cards may be used during the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. No action required on your part with this option. Your tickets will remain on your account. Unused Tickets and Half-Price Carnival Packs may be refunded. Additional information regarding Carnival Ticket, Half-Price Carnival Pack and Food Card refunds will be available next week.

HLSR released the following statement on their website after the cancellation announcement was made:

In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order.

The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a fabric of this community since 1932. Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year.

We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Updates will be posted at rodeohouston.com/2020.