Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

Former Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain has been hospitalized after contracting the deadly coronavirus earlier this week, according to a statement released via his Twitter account.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Cain, who made a presidential run on the Republican ticket back in 2011, is now an ordained associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Cain had recently attended the Trump rally June 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he was pictured without a mask nor social distancing himself.

Dan Calabrese, who is the editor of Cain’s website, HermanCain.com stated in a post that “We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!https://t.co/Oykdz4xThD — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 1, 2020

Based on a recent update on his Twitter account, he is doing better.

Good morning! @RobertLaurie here with good news. We just received a message from HC. His oxygen levels are improving, he’s had no complications from the meds, & he’s in no pain. We’re grateful to God and for your prayers. Keep them coming! We’re confident Herman will back soon! — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 3, 2020

-Black Enterprise