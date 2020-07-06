Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

By
Defender News Service
-

Former Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain has been hospitalized after contracting the deadly coronavirus earlier this week, according to a statement released via his Twitter account.

Cain, who made a presidential run on the Republican ticket back in 2011, is now an ordained associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Cain had recently attended the Trump rally June 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he was pictured without a mask nor social distancing himself.

Dan Calabrese, who is the editor of Cain’s website, HermanCain.com stated in a post that “We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

Based on a recent update on his Twitter account, he is doing better.

-Black Enterprise