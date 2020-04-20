HISD closed for remainder of school year, continues food distribution

In accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement today for all Texas schools, the Houston Independent School District will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

This decision comes in response to a new executive order by Gov. Abbott to continue safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that all public and private schools should not reopen for the current school year. Through the end of the school year on June 1, the district will continue online learning and virtual operations at the district level.

The district will continue to utilize HISD @ H.O.M.E. (Home-based Online Mobile Education), a distance learning plan to ensure students’ academic and non-academic needs are met. Students and parents can access the site on their school’s main landing page by clicking on the HISD @ H.O.M.E. icon or by visiting the site at: HoustonISD.org/HOME. Campuses also have been instructed to provide paper-based curriculum resources to provide to families without access to technology.

This week, the district launched the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Hotline to help answer parent and student questions. The hotline — 713-556-INFO (4636) — is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Operators are on hand to answer questions in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

HISD will also continue to support distance learning efforts with HISD @ H.O.M.E. TV. Educational segments are produced in English and Spanish and are broadcast on HISD-TV (Comcast Channel 18 and Uverse Channel 99), as well as online via HoustonISD.org/LiveTV.

The Houston Independent School District is extending its food distribution program through the week of April 20 and announces 25 new food distribution sites throughout the district.

Nutrition Services staff will continue to pack food bags at the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility and deliver them to the distribution sites. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

As families arrive at sites, nutrition staff will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in the trunks of vehicles. Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.

Specific dates and times are listed below.

Monday, April 20

Hartsfield Elementary School, 5001 Perry St., 9 a.m.

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St., 9 a.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 11 a.m.

Thomas Middle School, 5655 Selinsky Road, 3 p.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Foster Elementary School, 3919 Ward St., 9 a.m.

Kennedy Elementary School, 400 Victoria Dr., 9 a.m.

Marshall Elementary School, 6200 Winfield Rd., 11 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 3 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill Ln., 9 a.m.

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 11 a.m.

Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 3 p.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 11 a.m.

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 3 p.m.

Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 24