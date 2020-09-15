HISD Director of Athletics named to board of Touchdown Club of Houston

Houston Independent School District Director of Athletics and UIL Activities Andre’ Walker has been named to the board of the Touchdown Club of Houston, an organization established in 1966 that is dedicated to community service and sharing fellowship through football.

“We know that Andre’ will represent the district well,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “He is a tireless supporter of student-athletes and we are proud of this appointment and his many other accomplishments.”

Walker is an HISD graduate of Kashmere High School and an alumnus of Texas Southern University who holds a Master’s degree in Education from Prairie View A&M University. He served as a teacher and later an assistant principal at Key Middle School and Kashmere High School.

Walker has been a member of HISD’s Athletic Department since 2012 and was named director in 2018. He is an active member of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and is a Certified Athletic Administrator. He is also a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Girls Coaches Association, the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association and the Houston Coaches Association.

“I am super excited about this opportunity,” Walker said. “The Touchdown Club is a great organization that annually makes a significant number of contributions to support students across the district and the City of Houston.”

The Touchdown Club of Houston supports football teams at all levels in various geographic areas. The organization has provided scholarships, refurbished weight rooms, donated personal protective equipment (PPE), shoes and other sports equipment. It is also nationally known for its annual UIL High School Awards Dinner, which is the largest event of its kind in the country.