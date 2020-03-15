HISD expands free meal distribution sites, offers curbside pickup

The Houston Independent School District and the Houston Food Bank will offer curbside pickup service at all 36 food distribution sites districtwide beginning March 16 to help promote personal health and social distancing.

Families who do not have transportation and must walk to the site can continue to stand in line but will be required to stand six feet apart from each other. HISD Police and staff volunteers will be on site to enforce these measures and help with crowd control.

“Social distancing is a key measure we must implement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so adding curbside pickup and keeping lines spaced out are important steps,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “Thanks to our partners at the Houston Food Bank and our police and staff volunteers, we are able to safely distribute meals to our families in need during this time.”

In response to high demand on Saturday at Chavez High School, HISD and the Houston Food Bank expanded daily food distribution at 31 additional campuses – beginning Wednesday, March 18, and continuing through Friday, March 20.

The five campuses previously scheduled to serve as food distribution locations will remain unchanged on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

Meal distribution sites are open to all families. Sites have been strategically located throughout the district to ensure all families have access. Distribution will take place outside in the parking lot. The program will continue to be evaluated throughout the week and extended, as needed. Specific dates and times are listed below.

The updated list of all sites and times is below.

Monday, March 16 (Unchanged)

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. – noon

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. – noon

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 (Unchanged)

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. – noon

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. – noon

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 18 (Note new locations and times)

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 9 a.m. – noon

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 9 a.m. – noon

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m. – noon

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1 – 4 p.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34 th St., 3 – 6 p.m.

St., 3 – 6 p.m. Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 3 – 6 p.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 (Note new locations and times)

Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 9 a.m. – noon

Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m. – noon

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m. – noon

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m. – noon

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 1 – 4 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 20 (Note new locations and times)

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. – noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m. – noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. – noon

Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd., 9 a.m. – noon

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Rd., 3 – 6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 – 6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 – 6 p.m.

HISD is continuing to monitor the situation and stay in close contact with health and education officials and will provide updates, as necessary. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags, totes, or other storage when visiting meal distribution locations. For updates and information, please visit www.houstonisd.org/HealthAlerts.