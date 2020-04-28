HISD hiring 100 high school students, alumni remote tutors

The Houston Independent School District will employ 100 interns who are alumni or currently enrolled to remotely tutor students in need through the district’s new Virtual Student Leadership Program.

In order to adhere to social distancing directives, the new initiative represents a shift in HISD’s traditional Summer Student Leadership Program in which HISD students and graduates received paid internships in various HISD departments.

“The new Virtual Student Leadership Program will not only provide high-quality virtual academic instruction, but also enables the district to ensure that students have access to competitive summer employment opportunities,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

All students who previously applied for the Summer Student Leadership Program will be notified of the change and are invited to apply for a paid internship tutoring students virtually.

Openings are available in:

Computer Science

English/Language Arts

Fine Arts

Instructional Technology

Math

Peer Mentorship

Reading

Science

Social Studies and more

Applicants must be HISD high school students or alumni currently enrolled at a college or university, be legally authorized to work in the United States, and be at least 16 years old.

Compensation for the program is $14.00 per hour.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, May 25. Employment dates will be announced at a later time.

More details about the application process can be found at www.HoustonISD.org/Intern.