HISD, Houston Food Bank host food distributions on Fridays in August

The Houston Independent School District, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is hosting mass community food distributions on Fridays in August at NRG Stadium.

HISD Nutrition Services staff are expected to distribute 5,000 family food packages as well as 5,000 student meal packages. The family food packages will have up to 60 pounds of food, while each student package will contain a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals.

Distribution is open from 2 to 7 p.m. on August 14, August 21, and August 28 in the NRG yellow lot. Attendees must enter via the yellow lot main entrance off South Main Street.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we know that many of our families are still in need of food,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. “These community food distribution sites are a good way to reach as many people as we can.”

*Media Note: HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan will be available for interviews at the NRG community food distribution at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

During the final distribution — on August 28 only — families will also receive school supplies donated by T-Mobile, Reliant and Kroger.

As families arrive at sites, HISD Nutrition Services staff will minimize contact by placing food in vehicle trunks. Participants who walk to the sites must adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Community food packages are available to all. For student meals and school supplies, the driver must have children in the car or show proof of enrollment in any school district (report card, student ID, etc.) or birth certificate.