HISD launches free Camp Spark to reignite student engagement

The Houston Independent School District has unveiled the plans for its ‘Camp Spark’ which starts next week. Camp Spark is an HISD program designed to get students re-engaged as the district gets ready to start online learning on Sept. 8.

Camp Spark is an online academic enrichment program and begins Monday, August 24 and runs through Friday, September 4.

All students, preK through 12 are encouraged to attend Camp Spark so they can return strong for the 2020-2021 school year, which begins with virtual instruction on Tuesday, September 8. Campers will attend from 9 a.m. – noon. Click here for the primary schedule and here for the secondary schedule.

At Camp Spark, there is something for everyone. From science, math and computers to dance, physical fitness and fine arts.

“It is energetic. because we want our parents and our students to see that although we’re in a virtual format, that academic rigor continues,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

Educational content for camp participants will be provided by the Houston Zoo, Microsoft, Smart Financial, Houston Public Library, Children’s Museum of Houston, Houston Ballet, Verizon Innovative Coaches, Houston Dynamo and Dash, Comp-U-Dopt, Challenger Seven Learning Center-Harris County Precinct One, and others, as well as HISD staff and teachers.

“I am excited about Camp Spark’s unique lessons that will be presented to our students with the support of our amazing business and community partners,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Our students will receive wonderful instruction that we believe will inspire them to have a successful school year despite the obstacles we face.”

Camp Spark lessons will include physical fitness, science, literacy, math, internet safety, technology and art. Rising ninth-graders will take part in a boot camp to prepare them for high school while 10th- through 12th-graders will participate in a College and Career Readiness course.

Other student camp activities will include virtual field trips and, for secondary students, instruction on navigating HISD’s HUB online platform, Microsoft and Google plus, SAT prep, and how to complete college admissions, financial aid and scholarship applications.

Students with excellent attendance will have the chance to win hundreds of prizes like STEM kits from the Children’s Museum, and grand prizes of Bluetooth Bumpboxxes.

Camp Spark is free for all students. Through closed captioning, 50 languages will be available. No login is needed for daily participation. Initial registration is encouraged but not required at Houstonisd.org/CampSpark.