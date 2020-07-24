HISD to deliver student meals at 3 complexes in Wheatly HS feeder

Beginning Monday, the Houston Independent School District will deliver a weeks’ worth of student meals directly to three apartment complexes with large concentrations of students in the Wheatley High School feeder pattern.

Offered through Nutrition Services Houston Eats catering service, the delivery service will be provided through August as a complement to the district’s curbside summer meals program.

The program is open to students who are between the ages 1 to 18 and live in the apartment complexes where the food is being delivered. Participants do not have to be enrolled in HISD schools.

Mondays: Kennedy Place Apartments, 3100 Gillespie St.

Tuesdays: Kelly Village Apartments, 3118 Green St.

Wednesdays: Clayton Homes, 1919 Runnels St.

Meals will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Students, parents, or adult family members may pick up the meals, but all families must maintain physical distancing during pick up.

While the program is currently offered at three apartment complexes, additional locations may be added based on need.

For the most updated list of distribution sites and times, visit HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.