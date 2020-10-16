HISD to host back-to-school phone banks

The Houston Independent School District will hold two phone banks on Friday, October 16, to address questions about the return of face-to-face instruction as the district helps families to Reconnect Safely, Return Strong for the 2020-2021 school year.

The phone banks will allow parents and students to ask questions in English and Spanish by calling the HISD at H.O.M.E. hotline number at 713-556-(INFO) 4636. The phone bank in English will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Spanish from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“As many of our students transition back to face-to-face learning, we want to ensure that families can get their questions answered by talking one-on-one with an HISD team member,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

“During this ‘Year of Flexibility,’ it is imperative that we remain in frequent communication with families to provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions as it relates to their child’s education.”

HISD staff members will take the calls and answer questions on a variety of topics such as virtual and in-person instruction options, testing and attendance, meals, COVID-19 precautions and procedures, resources for special populations, and more.

HISD’s 11 a.m. phone bank is being conducted in partnership with KHOU 11. Viewers will be able to ask questions by phone, during KHOU’s Facebook Live, and on KHOU’s YouTube page. HISD will also conduct intermittent Facebook Live broadcasts between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on its English account, Facebook.com/HoustonISD.

HISD’s 3:30 p.m. phone bank is being conducted in partnership with Telemundo Houston and will be conducted in Spanish. HISD will also conduct brief Facebook Live broadcasts between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on its Spanish account Facebook.com/HISDEspanol.

The number to call for both phone banks is the HISD at H.O.M.E. hotline number, 713-556-(INFO) 4636.

The first day of in-person learning is Monday, October 19.