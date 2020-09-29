HISD to host virtual community meetings on goals for student outcomes

The HISD Board of Education will host two community meetings ahead of a vote to set new district goals for student outcomes. All meetings are virtual and open to the public.

Trustees are scheduled to vote on the goals during a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“Our mission as the Board of Education is to educate the whole child so that every student in HISD graduates with the tools to reach their full potential,” HISD Board President Sue Deigaard said. “As we discuss and consider new goals for student outcomes in our district, we want to better understand the views of our communities, which is why public participation in these community meetings is important to us.”

Once adopted by the board, the goals will last five years and include at least three areas of focus, including early childhood literacy, early childhood math, and college, career, and military readiness. The board will also vote on new constraints, which outline parameters the superintendent must adhere to while working toward achieving the goals. Throughout the school year, the superintendent will provide regular updates to the board on each goal during public meetings.

“I encourage all HISD parents to participate in these important discussions,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “This is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the specific areas it believes the district should prioritize. I want to thank trustees for facilitating these virtual meetings.”

The board’s process for goal-setting for student outcomes and adopting superintendent constraints are components of Lone Star Governance, a model for school board governance that aims for continuous improvement.

Below are the details for the HISD Board’s goal-setting community meetings:

Virtual Community Meeting 1

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/2RYk5br

Passcode: 0CnW2L

Virtual Community Meeting 2

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/340isPX

Passcode: hYT3qT