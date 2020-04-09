HISD to launch HISD @ H.O.M.E. Hotline to support distance learning

The Houston Independent School District will be launching the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Hotline starting Monday, April 13, to provide timely answers to questions from students and parents about distance learning.

Starting on April 13, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., students and parents can call the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Hotline at 713-556-INFO (4636). Operators will be on hand to answer questions in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Arabic. The hotline will remain in place for as long as it is needed to support the transition to at-home learning.

“We are working diligently to offer equitable at-home learning support during this unprecedented crisis,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We hope this hotline will be a key resource for students and parents who might have questions about our district’s distance learning, HISD @ H.O.M.E.”

HISD launched HISD @ H.O.M.E. (Home-based Online Mobile Education), a distance learning plan to ensure students’ academic and non-academic needs are met as the district remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Also as part of the district’s distance learning plan, HISD @ H.O.M.E. TV provides instructional videos from 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The videos include lessons in English and Spanish from teachers and teacher development specialists in several subject areas, including math, science, reading and writing, social studies, and fine arts. These videos are broadcast on HISD-TV (Comcast channel 18 and AT&T U-verse channel 99), as well as online via HoustonISD.org/LiveTV.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan will be answering hotline phone calls from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.