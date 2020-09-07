HISD to serve curbside meals during distance learning for first-six weeks

After a week-long break, the Houston Independent School District is relaunching curbside student meals distribution on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

HISD Nutrition Services will offer daily curbside pickup, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 schools. Each day, families can go to any location to pick up one pre-packed breakfast and lunch meal per student. The meals are served at no cost to families.

Parents must show proof of enrollment in an HISD school — such as a student ID or report card — to pick up the meals.

“It is imperative that our students still receive the nutrition they need each day — whether they’re in class or at home engaged in virtual learning,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Our curbside student meal program is essential to the success of our online students, and I urge our families to participate.”

For more information on student meals offered during virtual learning and a complete list of curbside pickup locations and times, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.