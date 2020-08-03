Houston announces free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of August 3

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of Aug. 3, 2020.

Houston Health Department

The department offers free drive-thru testing at two mega sites in Houston, located at Delmar Stadium and Butler Stadium. Each site is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 650 tests.

People wanting to get tested at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd, can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code.

Butler Stadium, 13755 S Main St, no longer requires an access code, commonly referred to as an appointment.

The department will also open its mobile unit for drive-thru testing August 7-8 at the Consulado General de El Salvador, 8300 Bissonnett St. The site doesn’t require appointments and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 250.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department will operate drive-thru testing sites at:

Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr., and

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

TDEM sites are open Monday-Saturday and require appointments, available by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

TDEM will also operate a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Rd., Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic, and Houston Community College-Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are:

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.,

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd,

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., and

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Ibn Sina Foundation

The Iba Sina Foundation offers free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics, 5012 N. Shepherd Dr. and 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.

Appointments for the Shepherd location are available by calling 832-426-3760 and appointments for the Wilcrest location are available at 281-495-7462.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.