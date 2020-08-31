Houston announces free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of August 31

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of Aug. 31, 2020. The week will offer more than 20 free testing sites across Houston, including five mega sites.

“We currently have more testing capacity in Houston than any time during the pandemic but the number of people getting tested continues to decrease,” said. Dr. David Persse, Local Health Authority for the Houston Health Department. “We need people to continue to get tested so we can continue making progress in our fight against COVID-19 by quickly identifying and containing disease.”

On average, testing site labs report providing COVID-19 test results to people within four days.

Houston Health Department

The Houston Health Department, in partnership with the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Texas, will offer testing at two high-volume capacity test sites. The two Houston surge sites, each with a 1,250 daily test capacity, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at:

Darrell Tully Stadium, 1050 Dairy Ashford Rd., and

Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive.

Appointments are available at www.doineedacovid19test.com. On-site registration is also available.

The department also offers free drive-thru testing at two other mega sites in Houston:

Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., and

Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St.

Each site is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 650 tests.

People wanting to get tested at Delmar Stadium can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code. Butler Stadium does not require an access code, commonly referred to as an appointment.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer free COVID-19 tests daily at Minute Maid Park, Lot C. The testing site’s capacity is 2,000 tests per day.

The site, featuring eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.

Visit texas.curativeinc.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available.

TDEM and the department also operate drive-thru testing sites Monday through Saturday at:

LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr., and

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

Another TDEM site will open Monday and Tuesday at Amigos Por Vida Public Charter School, 5503 El Camino Del Rey St.

TDEM sites require appointments, available by visiting txcovidtest.org.

TDEM also operates a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at:

Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.,

Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic.

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.,

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.,

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., and

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 250 tests.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Ibn Sina Foundation

The Iba Sina Foundation offers free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics, 5012 N. Shepherd Dr. and 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.

Appointments for the Shepherd location are available by calling 832-426-3760 and appointments for the Wilcrest location are available at 281-495-7462.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston testing sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.