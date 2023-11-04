A Houston driving school instructor was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students. Now Houston police are asking other victims to step forward.

Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, was arrested Oct. 27 after a 17-year-old victim told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during a driving lesson Oct. 2. Eglin is the owner and instructor of the Texas School of Driving on 12280 Almeda Rd.

He was charged with sexual assault, and police believe there may be other victims. The Houston Police Department Thursday said Eglin is a former staff member at the Houston Independent School District.

“Effective immediately, the district has issued a ban against Ronald Eglin of Texas School of Driving,” according to a statement the district sent to families. “This absolute ban prohibits Mr. Eglin from entering HISD facilities, campuses, and buildings; it is necessary because the district has received reports of safety concerns about Mr. Eglin’s interaction with HISD students.”

Eglin’s bond was set at $75,000, and his court date is set for Nov. 9. Police are encouraging anyone who has been victimized by Eglin to contact the police department’s Special Victims Division.