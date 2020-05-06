Houston Food Bank will distribute food at Dulles High School

To continue supporting FBISD families, Fort Bend ISD’S Collaborative Communities Department will be distributing food in partnership with the Houston Food Bank throughout the month of May at Dulles High School (550 Dulles Ave, Sugar Land, 77478). Distribution is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m., first-come, first-serve and until supplies last. All District families are welcome to participate.

Food distributions will be:

• Wednesday, May 6

• Friday, May 8

• Monday, May 11

• Wednesday, May 13

• Friday, May 15

• Thursday, May 21

Families can receive produce, protein and pantry items. In addition, families will be able to receive toiletry items (e.g., shampoo, body wash, deodorant, etc.) while supplies last courtesy of the District’s valued community partners who have donated these items. In keeping with proper social distancing measures, families will need to stay in their vehicles. Families will be asked some basic questions (including name, number of people in household and number of children), and they will not be turned away because of their answers.