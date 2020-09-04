Houston Mayor Turner proclaims Sept. 4: ‘5th Ward TV Series Day’

Every community has a story, and Houston native filmmaker Greg Carter has set out to tell the story of Houston’s historical district Fifth Ward in his TV series ‘5th Ward.’

Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed Friday, Sept. 4, ‘5th Ward TV Series Day’ in Houston ahead of a free watch party for all Houston residents at 7 p.m. CDT on UMC using the promo 5THWARD30.

“5th Ward” creators estimate the economic impact of production to be approximately $1 million in Houston and Texas. Throughout his administration, Mayor Sylvester Turner has championed Houston’s creatives and the local TV/film industry.

City grants are funded by the City of Houston Hotel Occupancy Tax dedicated to the arts and administered by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs with Houston Arts Alliance, the 2020 grants program awarded grants to 142 nonprofits and 72 artists across the City

5th Ward is written, produced and created by Carter. It is centered around the life of Mina, a single mother of two struggling to make ends meet; as well as several additional locals and officials residing in Fifth Ward.

5th Ward Season 2 – Synopsis

As Blue and Mina await the birth of their first child together, the lovers are haunted by ghosts and relationships from their checkered pasts. Mina’s brother-in-law, Police Commander Robert Kennedy, is trying to mentally recover from the events of a failed operation that left his partner in a coma. Now under investigation by internal affairs, he turns to friend, Councilman Kendrick Davis, in a search for answers to solve the mysteries. Meanwhile, the star-crossed lovers, Ray Ray Kennedy and Jazmine Tran, find both their families trying to keep them apart. Bam Stone must deal with shocking changes to his life. View the movie’s trailer below.

5th Ward has an all-star cast featuring Mya Harrison (Mina Kennedy), Gary A. Sturgis (Blue), Carl Anthony Payne II (Councilman Davis), Omar Gooding (Commander Robert Kennedy), Reginald T. Dorsey (Police Chief Lewis), Lew Temple (Mayor Bob Colletti), Carter Redwood (Ray Ray Kennedy) and Chris O’Neal (Bam Stone).

A host of Houston’s local talent rocks the screen as well. Junie Hoang (Huoug Tran), and Allison Nguyen (Jasmine Tran), Jalene Mack (Wanda Kennedy), Shelton Jolivette (Rev. Benny Parker), Amelia Jefferies (Loretta Davis), Evangeline Young (Marguerite), Stephon “007” Davis (Troy The Postman), Kendrick “KD” Smith (Gibson).

Scheduled Events

10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will speak at an unveiling of a new Fifth Ward mural, “Honoring The Past, Embracing Our Future,” painted by local artist Alex Roman aka Donkeeboy and present the filmmakers with a proclamation. The mural shall be embossed with key art from the show and highlight architecture and landmarks in 5th Ward. The ceremony will be held at the 5th Level Cafe located at 3809 Market, Houston, TX 77020 and will covered by local print and broadcast media. 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 . Citywide watch party of Episode 1 (S1 Ep. 1) of 5th Ward. UMC has provided free promo code 5THWARD30 for free screening entire Season 1 & 2 of 5th Ward. 8:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. 5th Ward native Just Brittany aka “Lexus” will live stream a performance of her song (I’m So Proud of You) prior to the virtual Q&A with cast and crew. 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. 30 min. virtual Q&A for City of Houston viewing audience. Moderated by Entertainment Attorney Jalene Mack with local talent, crew and representatives from the City of Houston.

LIVE STREAM:

When: Sep 4, 2020 08:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: 5th Ward TV Series Virtual Q&A

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/93009600976?pwd=OXNDVU9TUktqUlhqeHJsblRhVW5yZz0ju

Passcode: 618822

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13462487799,,93009600976#,,,,,,0#,,618822# or +12532158782,,93009600976#,,,,,,0#,,618822#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 930 0960 0976

Passcode: 618822

For more information regarding Filmmaker Greg Carter and “5th Ward,” visit: https://5thwardtheseries.com/

Carter’s latest television endeavor was in the capacity of Creator and Showrunner for the dramatic television series, 5th Ward, for the AMC Networks latest SVOD service, UMC.tv (Urban Movie Channel). 5th Ward wrapped production of Season 2 in Fall of 2019 and premiered Thursday, July 30, 2020. The show will also be broadcast on AMC’s WE tv broadcast network. UMC is also available nationwide on Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand.