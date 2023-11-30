Early voting is underway as Houstonians decide who will lead in several key positions. The runoff will take place on Dec. 9.

Sheila Jackson Lee and John Whitmire are going head-to-head to replace Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is stepping aside after term limits prevented a third run.

There are also seven City Council positions and an open controller seat headed to runoffs, the latter race between Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez vying for outgoing controller Chris Brown’s job.

There are 41 early voting locations across Texas, but Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth says movement at those polls has been slow.

“This is really important,” Hudspeth said. “That means the mayor of the City of Houston, the mayor of Bellaire, and many city council members, including the City Controller. So this election is just as important as the November election.”

As of press time, over 2,100 ballots have been cast. During the November 7 early voting elections period, Harris County officials saw a 50% increase in early voting turnout compared to the 2015 mayoral elections.

Only registered voters from Houston, Bellaire and Baytown are eligible to vote during the election runoff. Almost 18,000 mail-in ballots have been mailed to voters who are eligible to vote by mail.

Hudspeth said they’re remaining optimistic about the early voting turnout. “It’s sort of a short, small run this morning, but we expect voting to pick up over the course of the nine days.”

Things to know:

Even if you didn’t vote on Nov. 7, you can still vote in the runoff. Early voting ends Dec. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sundays, when they’ll be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Unfortunately, if you didn’t register by Oct. 9, then it’s too late. But it’s always good to register early for the next year. To check if you are registered, you can use the Texas Secretary of State’s Voter Portal with just your name, county and birthday. You must have a valid photo ID to vote. Cell phones, iPads or electronic devices are not allowed when you vote, but printed materials ARE allowed.

ELECTION Sat., DEC. 9

More info at

www.HarrisVotes.com