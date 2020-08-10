Houston Municipal Courts jury trials are suspended through September

Due to changing circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage the health and safety of the public and court staff members from the spread of the COVID-19, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department has extended the suspension of ALL JURY TRIALS through September 30, 2020 in conjunction with the Texas Supreme Court’s Order. The Court remains open for all other proceedings.

Members of the public should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19. Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case. Masks/facial coverings must be worn at all times within the courthouse facility. Temperatures will be taken before entry is granted. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

If your jury trial was scheduled from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning Saturday, August 1, 2020 through Wednesday, September 30, 2020 until 5 p.m. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for information on all court locations and hours of operation. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) when Municipal Court resumes operations, an arrest warrant may be issued.

Through September 30, 2020, there will be:

NO JURY TRIALS. If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for jury trial during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person no later than Wednesday, September 30, 2020 until 5:00 p.m., to receive a new court date. All jury trials will resume on Thursday, October 1, 2020 unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period by September 30, 2020, an arrest warrant may be issued.

For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.