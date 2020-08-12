Houston, national leaders react to Joe Biden’s VP pick

In a historical move, former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) will be running mate for the 2020 elections. Harris is the first Black and Indian American woman to be selected to run for the second-highest office in U.S.

The move prompted swift reaction from Houston and national leaders.

‘Tears in my eyes but joy in my soul’

In a thread on Twitter, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee applauded Biden’s move of selecting a Black woman as a running mate. She said she had “tears” in her eyes.

1/3 I have tears in my eyes but joy in my soul. I am so overwhelmed, as I know that women around the nation, women of color, and yes Black women can see their equal status in this nation finally. Thank you Vice President Biden, and as we make this journey, this fight for… — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 11, 2020

I will do everything I can to change America — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 11, 2020

‘HERstory is made’

On Twitter, Congressman Al Green shared his thoughts on the historical significance of Biden’s pick.

Today is a day that will be commemorated throughout the annals of time. The first Black woman, first South Asian woman, and first HBCU grad has become the nominee for Vice President of a major political party. HERstory is made. Congratulations to Senator @KamalaHarris! — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 11, 2020

‘I’m honored to support this ticket’

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, who is the longest serving African-American and woman in Texas legislative history, said, “I am elated with the choice by Vice-President Joe Biden. Senator Kamala Harris is an outstanding, reputable leader who is bound to make history not only as the first Black Woman Vice President, but as an unprecedented fighter for Americans all across our country. I’m honored to support this ticket and to restore integrity and decency in the White House.”

‘He made a very thoughtful choice’

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis who has known Senator Kamala Harris since her undergraduate days at Howard University believes Joe Biden made a thoughtful choice in naming her as his running mate.

“I’m very excited. I’ve known Senator Harris for a very long time. She and my wife were classmates at undergraduate school at Howard University in DC,” Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. “So I met Senator Harris through my wife, and I’ve known her since she was in law school.”

“I think that Senator Biden found someone who could be tested, someone who would have his back, and also somebody who would have the back of the American people,” Ellis said. “So I think he made a very thoughtful choice, he put a lot of time into. It is a historic first, first African American to be nominated for Vice President.”

Ellis expressed his support for Harris after Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.

Congrats to Sen. Kamala Harris on being named VP Nominee. I met Sen. Harris through her Howard University classmate & my wife, Licia, 30 years ago. I look forward to seeing Harris and Biden win this election in Nov & move our country forward. pic.twitter.com/L02KKCty54 — Rodney Ellis (@RodneyEllis) August 12, 2020

‘Historic moment of diversity and inclusion’

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined fellow Democrats in lauding Biden for his pick.

I applaud former Vice President @JoeBiden on his selection of @KamalaHarris as his running mate. She is prepared and ready to serve for such a time as this. This is another historic moment of diversity and inclusion for our country.#BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/4y9um9Rnah — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 11, 2020

‘Joe Biden nailed this decision’

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support of his former Vice President’s decision. He said by picking Harris, Biden “underscored his own judgement and character.”

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

‘Phony Kamala Harris’

President Trump said Joe Biden running mate Kamala Harris was “nasty” and “disrespectful” to Biden, offering his first reaction to Biden’s pick of Harris Tuesday.

President Trump says Kamala Harris was his “number one draft pick” for Joe Biden’s running mate, and that she was “extraordinarily nasty” to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings https://t.co/LuaejUqCGi pic.twitter.com/O3z3qbXNjK — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2020

The Trump campaign already had an ad prepared, going after Harris as part of the “radical left” and “phony.” See the ad below: