Houston pools, splash pads to remain closed until further notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that all City swimming pools and splashpads will remain closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The difficult decision comes following careful consultation with local health experts and a consensus that public pools are a particularly difficult venue to protect persons from viral spread.

“We are keeping swimming pools and splashpads closed to help protect our community’s health and safety. COVID-19 has not disappeared, and we must work together to save lives,” Mayor Turner said. “As people visit parks and enjoy the outdoors, I encourage everyone to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, and wash their hands. If you are sick or part of the vulnerable population with chronic health conditions, please stay home and stay safe.”

The #MemorialDay weekend traditionally marks the opening of 38 city of Houston swimming pools. Because of the health crisis this year, I have asked @HPARD Director Steve Wright to keep the swimming pools closed this summer. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 21, 2020

The City also will not open 27 Splashpads located in some of our @HPARD parks. I know that this decision may disappoint some families. But it is the responsible thing for the city to do. #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 21, 2020

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department also announced that beginning June 1, 2020, the following Parks amenities will reopen in accordance to national guidelines regarding restrictions:

– Golf courses and driving ranges at Memorial Park, Sharpstown, and Melrose

– Tennis Centers (Lee LeClear, Homer Ford at MacGregor Park, Memorial Park)

– 5 Disc golf facilities

– Croquet court at Memorial Park

“While we are sad that our City swimming pools and splashpads must remain closed for safety reasons, we are happy to move closer to normal operations with the reopening of some of our most popular amenities,” said Steve Wright, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “We know how eager our citizens are to take advantage again of all the features our parks, trails, and greenspaces have to offer. But we just have to do everything we can to make sure our citizens remain safe when visiting our sites.”

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines on personal hygiene prior to heading out to our parks. This includes washing hands, carrying hand sanitizer, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying at home if you are feeling ill. And remember, if you bring litter into City parks, please dispose of it by tossing it in trash bins, or taking it away for disposal elsewhere. For more information, visit www.houstonparks.org.