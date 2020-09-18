Houston Sauce Pit to launch 2nd vegan BBQ food truck

The Houston Sauce Pit (HSP) Vegan BBQ Food Truck is launching a second HSP Food Truck this weekend at The Power Center Food Park (12401 S. Post Oak Rd., Houston).

Houston Sauce Pit first introduced H-Town to its vegan BBQ menu in January 2020, with a food truck that roamed the city, selling out almost daily. The popular 100% vegan food truck took up residence at 5000 Almeda Road in March and is now expanding to meet demand with the launch of a second truck in less than a year.

HSP offers a full menu of hand-crafted meatless barbecue dishes like Loaded Brisket Mac (bed of mac & cheese topped with vegan brisket), BBQ Smoked Wangs (vegan wings), sandwiches, sides and BBQ Smoked Loaded Elote (corn on the cob), along with new daily creations like Smokey Sauce Pit Burritos, the BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (a vegan version of pulled pork topped with Alabama White BBQ Sauce) and BBQ Swamp Potatos (a giant baked potato topped with vegan Alfredo sauce and shrimp, spinach, Portabella mushrooms, vegan Parmesan and choice of vegan beef or smoked links), to name a few.

The new HSP Food Truck at Power Center Food Park will offer the same 100% vegan BBQ menu as the original truck, with new items added regularly by HSP Co-owner Jarett Milton to keep their menu fresh and offer healthy carry-out alternatives for vegans and meat-eaters alike! Fans can follow their Instagram (@houstonsaucepit) for Daily Lunch Specials, new Vegan Specialty Items and the full menu and Food Truck hours at both locations.

The HSP Food Trucks provide healthy 100% vegan BBQ meals and sides prepared fresh on site, in an outdoor open-air environment, with less chance of indoor contaminants. The HSP owners have been practicing safe social distancing with Food Truck guests and following all the restaurant safety recommendations of the City of Houston and the CDC since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

WHAT: Houston Sauce Pit Expanding Operations with 2nd Vegan BBQ Food Truck in Houston

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 and Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

TIME: 12 noon until sold out

WHERE: The Power Center Food Park – 12401 S. Post Oak Road (@ South Main) Houston, TX