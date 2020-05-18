Houston to offer 13 free COVID-19 test sites week of May 18

Houstonians will continue to benefit from easier access to free COVID-19 tests as the Houston Health Department and its partner agencies offer 13 testing sites across the city the week of May 18, focusing on vulnerable communities.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the health department will open four drive-thru test sites at these locations:

Hilliard Elementary School , 8115 East Houston Street, May 18-20

, 8115 East Houston Street, May 18-20 Yolanda Black Navarro Middle School , 5100 Polk Street, May 18-20

, 5100 Polk Street, May 18-20 B.C. Elmore Elementary School , 8200 Tate Street, May 21-23

, 8200 Tate Street, May 21-23 John R. Harris Elementary School, 801 Broadway Street, May 21- 23

TDEM sites require appointments, obtained by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org. The sites will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until each reaches its daily capacity of 250 tests.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) and the health department will extend operations at an existing site and open five new drive-thru sites May 18-22 at these locations:

Fonwood Early Childhood Center , 9709 Mesa Drive, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, 9709 Mesa Drive, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Forest Brook Middle School , 7525 Tidwell Road, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 7525 Tidwell Road, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. United Memorial Medical Center , 510 W Tidwell Road, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, 510 W Tidwell Road, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cullen Middle School , 6900 Scott Street, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 6900 Scott Street, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Griggs EC/PK/K School, 801 Regional Park Drive, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Houston Community College-Southeast testing site, 6815 Rustic Street, which opened May 7, will continue operations through May 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

UMMC sites do not require people to have symptoms or appointments and have a daily capacity of 250 tests each.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Houston Health Department Community-Based Sites

The health department continues to operate two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 500 tests per day and opens daily until capacity is reached.

People must call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.

Kroger Health

Kroger Health and the health department will operate a free drive-thru test site at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Drive, May 19-23.

The site requires appointments by visiting krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The site will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 175 tests.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is also providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

Spring Branch Community Health Center , 713-462-6565

, 713-462-6565 El Centro de Corazon , 713-660-1880

, 713-660-1880 Avenue 360 Health and Wellness , 713-426-0027 and

, 713-426-0027 and Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 877-596-6192.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

Houstonians should visit HoustonEmergergency.org/ covid19 for test site information and updates about the COVID-19 response.