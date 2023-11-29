In the midst of mounting grievances regarding surprise water bills, a trio of council members introduced a measure aimed at halting Houston Public Works from issuing revised, higher charges to customers months after their initial billing. This proposed ordinance not only seeks to formalize an existing policy but also signifies a subtle shift in the dynamics of power within City Hall.

For the first time following a recent city charter amendment, council members have taken the initiative to introduce an item onto the council agenda. Previously, this authority predominantly rested with the mayor. However, shortly after the council members publicized their proposal, Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed ongoing efforts toward reform within his office, slated for consideration on Dec. 6, without specifying further details.

The Department of Public Works’ water billing practices have faced escalating scrutiny due to various factors, including aging water meters leading to increased estimations, subsequent corrections resulting in higher bills months later upon meter readings, a rate hike in April, and numerous water leaks during drought conditions over the summer.

Corrected bills arriving significantly higher than expected have prompted frustrated residents to appeal to the City Council for assistance. To address delayed surprise bills, an internal policy was established by the city, aiming to prevent the system from issuing higher charges beyond a three-month window.

However, Councilmember Amy Peck highlighted the inconsistent application of this policy, prompting the proposal she sponsors alongside Councilmembers Mary Nan Huffman and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz. Their ordinance seeks to restrict the city from issuing higher bills more than three months after the fact, with the exception being billing errors favoring the customer.

The council’s proposal has yet to appear on the City Council agenda, potentially due to this being the inaugural instance of council members attempting to place an item on the agenda following the charter amendment, granting this authority to any trio of members.

Houston operates under a robust “strong-mayor” form of governance, granting the executive branch significant agenda-setting power. Previously, council members required the mayor’s inclusion to consider an agenda item, except for the possibility of three members calling a special meeting.

The recent charter amendment has now empowered council members to act independently, a move supported by long-standing advocates of this reform. Charles Blain, president of the Urban Reform Institute, sees this as a critical step in prioritizing issues like the longstanding water bill concerns brought forward by residents.

The process for implementing these changes remains under scrutiny in the city Legal Department, with expectations for City Hall to establish a formal amendment process.

Meanwhile, two of the council members backing the proposal face runoff elections on Dec. 9. During the Thanksgiving Parade, constituents took the opportunity to voice their water bill grievances to passing council members.

Following the council members’ announcement of their water billing proposal, Mayor Turner’s office also disclosed ongoing efforts to address the issue, aiming for consideration at the upcoming council meeting. Despite the parallel initiatives, the sponsors of the council proposal remain hopeful that the combined legislative efforts will yield relief for distressed homeowners.