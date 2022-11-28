11-27-22

Friday, I shot a doubleheader. The first game consisted of C.E. King taking on Fort Bend Hightower at Pridgeon Stadium. Hightower seemed to be the favorite, but C.E. King looked to have potential. C.E. King started the game strong, stringing a few plays together that looked promising only to have their opening drive end due to back-to-back false start penalties, forcing them into 3rd and long and ultimately having to punt the football. Hightower hoped to capitalize but their run offense wasn’t yielding much yardage. The game started out evenly matched but this game came down to who would make the most errors and who would capitalize on those mistakes. Once C.E. King capitalized, there was no looking back. C.E. King would put up 21 points in the 2nd quarter and go on to win 38-21. C.E. King will face Katy in their next playoff game.

The second game I attended was at the old Berry Center as Ridge Point took on Atascocita in the pouring rain. One would have thought this downpour would have limited both offensive schemes, but both seemed to embrace it. Not shying away from the passing game, this put more pressure on the defensive backs of both teams. Ridge Point took to the air first as they hoped to connect a few passes and ultimately open their run game. After punting on their opening drive, Atascocita would answer with their own air attack. In the end, after another lightning delay, late in the 4th quarter, Atascocita would go on to win 47-24. Atascocita will face North Shore in their next playoff game.

Saturday, I shook off the rust and began to get back in the groove of shooting basketball as I watched Furr take on Strake Jesuit at Strake Jesuit. Strake Jesuit put up a good fight, but Furr seemed to have too much offensive power. In the end, Furr would win 69-59. They will face Wheatley next.