9-25-22

Thursday, I attended the Worthing vs. Scarborough game at Butler Stadium. Both teams have been experiencing a rough start to the season. Worthing came in at 0-3 and Scarborough came in at 1-2. On paper, it looked like Scarborough might have been the favorite to go 2-2 after this game. However, Worthing had other plans. Worthing kept the Scarborough offense in check all night. By half time Scarborough had no answer for what Worthing would throw at them. Worthing would go on to win 55-0 in the end. Worthing faces Kashmere next, while Scarborough looks to take on Yates.

Friday, I attended the Heights vs. Lamar game at Delmar. This was a big game for both teams as both teams came in at the top of their district. The winner would be alone to share in those bragging rights. Lamar would strike first but Heights would quickly answer back. The game went back and forth until Lamar figured out the heights offense and took away the passing lanes forcing their QB to have to scramble more than he would have liked to. In the end, Heights had no answer for the ground or air attack led by Lamar. Lamar would go on to win 35-21. Lamar will face Westside in their next game and Heights will face Bellaire in their next game.

Saturday, I was scheduled to cover Ft. Bend Marshall vs. PNG, but after spraying but spray at home Friday night I had an allergic reaction that forced me to have to miss the game. I’ll have to check out Marshall another week. Fast forward to Sunday. I’m feeling better, full of energy, and ready to learn. I attended an event held at the University of Houston which focused on financial freedom and building wealth in the minority community.