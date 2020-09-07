Jobs in demand amid pandemic

One of the keys to successful job-hunting during the pandemic is knowing who’s hiring. The Defender has compiled the following list of industries and positions with input from Carla Lane, president & CEO Lane Staffing, and Ken Kral, executive director of the Corporate College at Lone Star College.

Construction – Employment in the industry is bouncing back after taking a hit at the beginning of the pandemic. Positions include project engineers and managers, superintendents, inspectors and laborers.

Contract tracing – Health departments need contract tracers to reach everyone who recently came in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, conduct a symptom check by phone and refer them for testing according to established protocols.

COVID-19-related manufacturers – Various positions are available with companies that manufacture hand sanitizers, face shields, masks, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Grocery stores – General managers are needed, as well as managers in departments such as bakery, deli and seafood. Other positions include clerks, checkers and stocking associates.

Delivery & shipping services – “Urgently hiring” drivers, package handlers and warehouse workers.

E-commerce – Positions include analysts, inventory specialists, marketing managers, sales executives, customer service representatives, clerks and drivers.

Epidemiology – The pandemic has increased a demand in the study and analysis of diseases. Positions include staff epidemiologists, epidemiologist biostatisticians, public health investigators, lab directors, safety/health nurses and research technicians.

Health care – Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and other facilities need nurses, certified nursing assistants, technicians, respiratory therapists, administrative staff and orderlies. There is also a need for health screeners to take temperatures and home health aides.

IT – Information technology jobs include software developers, robotics engineers and technicians, cyber security analysts and engineers, cloud architects, network engineers, data analysts and web developers.

Pharmacies – Positions include store managers, cashiers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Support for working families – Includes daycare center workers, tutors and homeschool teachers.