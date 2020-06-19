Juneteenth takes on added meaning: A tribute to George Floyd

One by one, Jesse told all seven of his sons to go over to Samuel. Finally, Samuel said “Jesse, the Lord hasn’t chosen any of these young men. Are these all the sons you have?

There is still the youngest, but he is tending the sheep. “Send for him,” Samuel replied. “For we will not sit down to eat until he arrives.”

So the mighty Archangel Michael was commissioned to gather and present beings of hue to the Holy Spirit:

Eric Garner (27) July 17, 2014 (Selling cigarettes)

Michael Brown (18) August 9, 2014 (Grabbed Brown by neck while Brown was in his own car)

Tamir Rice (12) November 22, 2014 (Carrying and playing with a toy gun)

Sandra Bland (28) July 13, 2015 (Hung in her jail cell)

Oscar Ramirez Jr. (28) October 27, 2015 (Officer misread his hand movement)

Philando Castile (32) July 6, 2016 (Traffic stop, shot in presence of daughter and her mom)

One by one, he presented them to the Holy Spirit, but the spirit responded, “There is yet another.” Find him and bring thee to me.

So Michael took flight, traveling across lakes, valleys, oceans and continents. During his journey, he encountered countless victims of color. Suddenly like a loud, crackling bolt of lightning resounding through the stratosphere, he heard “I can’t breath, I can’t breath” “Momma, Momma.”

Michael halted and arrived within moments of a soul, departing from its body. He ever so gently gathered the spiritual essence of this being, carefully encapsulated it in a clear crystal sphere, cloaked it and took flight. Michael returned and rested it on the seventh pillar. The Spirit smiled and said “Well done.” This is the One. The One anointed for the ‘Birth of a new Nation.’ Welcome home George Floyd.

And, so it is that nations across the globe rebelled in a blaring war cry, sending shock waves across the soil of continents. And, so the marches and protests make way for a new birth. This tsunami impregnated red, yellow, brown and white people and released its crimson tidal wave across the world, demanding change.

So it is that … politicians, preachers, police officers, athletes, NFL & NBA team owners, governors, mayors each humbly prostrated before the world (‘By Taking a Knee’) to try to make amends, right wrongs and attempt to erase the decades of scares engraved into the backs of a pilgrimage of people in plight over generations; past and present.

So it is that … Robert E. Lee’s statue was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia’s Market Park;

So it is that … “Take A Knee” displayed by ostracized and blackballed Colin Kaepernick is now a gesture hailed as a ‘Salute of Honor’;

So it is that … serious global discussions about racial equality have ignited all over the world;

So it is that … there’s an abandonment of the old guard and the ushering in of new and

progressive laws that are designed to govern and fundamentally rid our society of bias and hold law officers accountable in multiple jurisdictions.

Listen, Listen O’ people, do you hear the bells. From the daily tolling of church bells in Europe to the Liberty bell, George Floyd, today and everyday, those bells resound and their echo toll for you, the anointed one. As black men and women, we will not sit down to eat until justice arrives for ALL mankind.

Rest in Peace George Floyd, rest in peace.

Written and Composed by

Deardra Rose Vallery