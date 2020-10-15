Kerrick Henny joins Port Houston leadership team

Port Houston’s Executive Director, Roger Guenther, has officially announced the appointment of Kerrick Henny as the new Chief Government and Public Relations Officer.

In this newly-created role, Henny reports directly to the Executive Director. Henny has responsibility for all government relations, media, and public communications strategies and activities.

In the announcement, Guenther emphasized Henny’s 30-year career and highlighted his strong record of collaboration and work with a broad range of stakeholders.

“It is exciting to have Kerrick join the leadership team,” said Guenther. “He brings a long career and understanding of the economic contributions the Port of Houston makes to the region, the state, and the country.”

Henny began his extensive policy and business experience working for Texas state legislators and the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He continued his career at AT&T, Inc., rising to the rank of Sr. Vice President External Affairs in his 22-year career there, successfully handling complex matters and issues on behalf of the global telecommunications and technology giant.

Henny joins Port Houston, leaving Texas Star Alliance, one of the nation’s leading lobbying firms, where he served as Principal and part of the senior leadership team since 2018.

A lifelong Houstonian and a graduate of the University of Houston, Henny has close ties to the Port.

“I am honored to join Port Houston and work with the team to achieve its goals,” said Henny. “This opportunity is very personal to me, since my father spent over 35 years working as a Longshoreman along the Houston Ship Channel. I have fond memories of many people who worked very hard to support the various businesses that rely on the Port of Houston.”

Henny has served the community in leadership on multiple boards. Notably, he is the longest-serving Chairman of the Greater Houston Partnership’s Government Relations Advisory Committee. The Texas Black Caucus named him Outstanding Texan of the Year, Houston Friends of Friends Network recognized Henny as Positive Male Role Model of the Year, and he is also a graduate of Leadership Houston and Center for Houston’s Future.

Henny and his wife, Adrienne, have been married for more than 23 years, and they have a son, Kristopher.