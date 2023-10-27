Early voting has begun in Harris County for the city controller race in Houston. Voters are expected to make decisions based on name recognition and political leanings rather than financial expertise. The controller serves as the city's chief financial officer and is responsible for reporting on the city's financial outlook to City Council.

Early voting is underway in Harris County. Arguably the most important race on the ballot for Houston voters after the mayor’s race is the one for city controller. The controller serves as the city’s chief financial officer, but most voters appear set to base their decisions about whom they want for the job on name recognition and partisan leanings rather than on perceptions of financial or accounting expertise.

Considered the city’s independently elected financial watchdog, the controller is responsible for reporting on the city’s financial outlook to City Council. The controller does not have the power to enact policies, but that person can audit city departments and programs.

The Defender asked each of the candidates to answer three questions in 200 words or less as it pertains to the Black community.

Chris Hollins

A consultant with a Harvard MBA, Hollins worked as vice chair of finance for the Texas Democratic Party. He served as interim Harris County clerk and led the 2020 elections effort in Harris County, implementing drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, online mail ballot tracking, and tripling the number of early voting centers during the global pandemic.

Why should Black voters vote for you?

I am asking for the votes of Black Houstonians because I am the most qualified candidate to serve as City Controller. As a Black man, I also understand the struggles our families go through. I remember getting “the talk” – the conversations Black parents have with their children about how they should behave if they get stopped by the police. My talk was a bit different because my dad was a Houston police officer for 34 years, and I remember nights when my family would hold hands at the dinner table and pray for his safety. I pray for a day when I won’t have to have that same talk with my own son.

More recently, I am very proud of our work when I led the County Clerk’s office during the 2020 elections. I was directly responsible for increasing voter participation in Black (and all) communities during the pandemic. I stood up to Gov. Greg Abbott and won – in fact, I am the only candidate for City Controller who has ever taken on Abbott, and I will continue to do so to protect Houstonians as the City Controller.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

I’m running for City Controller to provide a sound financial and policy foundation for a well-run, modern and efficient city government. I will work hard to safeguard our tax dollars from fraud, waste and abuse, to invest our city funds safely and wisely, and to recommend best practices from major cities around the globe to make our government work for every Houstonian.

We can make real progress on issues that directly affect the Black community, including:

Public Safety / Criminal Justice Reform- With a targeted approach and interventions that address the root causes of crime before violence itself rears its head, I know we can make Houston the safest major city in America.

Economic Opportunity- We must work to secure the economic future of our community by supporting families and individuals, investing in education and job training, and in fighting for smart public policies such as a living wage and paid leave.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion- I will work to provide accurate data and well-researched best practices for advocates and policymakers to reduce discrimination and barriers to employment, housing and medical care; reform our criminal justice system; and eliminate systemic racism in all aspects of city government.

If elected, how will you measure success in addressing your top 3 issues?

The City Controller is uniquely able to measure success by making data/information much more accessible and easier to understand. The public can see if their tax dollars are being protected because our financial audits and public investment reports will all be public. And I intend to use the performance audit powers of the City Controller to measure the success of city departments and city-funded projects in meeting their stated objectives, including by benchmarking our policies and practices against those of major cities from around the country.

Some example metrics:

Public Safety / Criminal Justice Reform

-Violent crime rates

-# of credible complaints filed against police officers

-% of budget spent on preventive vs. reactive measures

Economic Opportunity

-Job growth (particularly in target sectors)

-% of jobs that offer a living wage

-% of households that have banking relationships

-% of households with high-speed internet access

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

-% of government contracts awarded to women- and minority-owned businesses

-Progress toward passing equal rights ordinance

David Martin

Martin currently serves as Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and city councilmember for District E. A graduate of Louisiana State University, he has served as chair of the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee and a member of the Economic Development Committee; Ethics, Elections and Council Governance Committee; and Transportation, Technology and Infrastructure Committee. He spent 40 years in the private sector, working for Big Four accounting firms.

Why should Black voters vote for you?

I am endorsed by several African Americans who appreciate my ethics and my historical votes for minority businesses to obtain city contracts. I am endorsed by Mayor Sylvester Turner. I am the only candidate with private sector accounting and finance experience (Big 4 Accounting Firms, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers)

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

MWBE (Minority and Women Owned Enterprise) opportunities. Equity is great, but we need inclusion to make equity work. I will advocate for inclusion.

If elected, how will you measure success in addressing your top 3 issues?

Double-digit increases in city contracts. Twenty percent additional African American Controller Office employees and my top two Deputy Controllers will be minorities and women of color.

Shannon Nobles

Nobles is currently Chief Deputy City Controller for the City of Houston. Her community service includes managing Bank On Houston, a national program that brings the unbanked and underbanked into the financial mainstream and providing accessible information to various communities and high schools. She is a graduate of M.B. Smiley High School, with a BA in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance from the University of Houston – Downtown.

Why should Black voters vote for you?

Competent – I know the job. I have over 14 years of experience in the Controller’s Office, with the last eight years as Deputy Chief Controller. I’ve managed the Operations and Technical Services Division and second in command in a well-run office. I have a BA in Business Administration and an MBA with a focus in Finance from the University of Houston – Downtown. I am the only candidate in this race with experience in the Controller’s Office.

Relatable – I grew up in Lakewood and attended Tidwell Elementary, Kirby Middle School and M.B. Smiley. I grew up in a low-income area and understand firsthand many economic inequities. So, when issues like financial literacy are discussed – given my background – I understand firsthand how that impacts the Black community, which is why I will continue to actively support the Better Banking program to bring the unbanked and underbanked into the financial mainstream and efforts to teach our youth and citizens of Houston how to build wealth.

Historic – If elected, I would be the first Black female to hold this position and will work my hardest to educate and advocate for the residents of Houston regarding the financial health of the city.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

Budget – The City of Houston has a structurally imbalanced budget, which means our expenditures exceed our revenues and we have relied on federal assistance. Without it the city cannot pay its bills. If left unresolved these issues will lead to layoffs and reduced services for years to come. If the past is any indication of the future in this environment, Black families usually see the most negative impacts.

Water Rates – The issue that seems to be top of mind to most Houstonians is excessive water rates. Years of neglect of infrastructure and deferred maintenance are systemic causes of this issue. While the Controller does not vote on the city’s weekly agenda, I will surely use my position to advocate for people, to raise the important issue.

Financial Literacy – Improving financial literacy is essential to help Black individuals and families build wealth and economic security. Education regarding personal finance, budgeting, and investing can empower the Black community to make informed financial decisions. Bank on Houston offers Houstonians the opportunity to open low-cost bank accounts that are free of excessive fees and requirements. This is the first step to financial literacy.

If elected, how will you measure success in addressing your top 3 issues?

Budget & Water Rates – Once again, I am not responsible for producing the budget and/or passing ordinances. What I can do is use my voice to advocate for the people. A good measure of my advocacy is how many times per year I present these important topics to council.

Financial Literacy – The number of new residents of Houston connected to Bank on Houston is a great measure of success for the program in a calendar year.

Orlando Sanchez

Served six years on Houston City Council. Chaired the Budget Committee. Previously served as Harris County treasurer. Narrowly lost the 2019 election for incumbent Houston City Controller to Controller Chris Brown.

Why should black voters vote for you?

I am the only candidate who will address issues that are important to the black community. I grew up in the Hiram Clark, Brentwood and Windsor Village area. Four years ago, when I ran for Controller, I earned the endorsement of my friends from city council days, Michael Yarbrough and Jew Don Boney.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

Crime 2) Illegal dumping 3) Affordable housing

If elected, how will you measure success in addressing your top 3 issues?

Success is always measured by results, when you look at my record as county treasurer, you will see my Assistant County Treasurer was a Black woman. With her leadership, we won national and state transparency awards, kept Harris County financially sound, and worked tirelessly for the people.

NEXT WEEK: Hear from the Mayoral candidates