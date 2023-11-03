Children, families and educators can pick up free books at a 40,000-book giveaway event on Saturday that the Houston Federation of Teachers is sponsoring.

The “Reading Opens the World” event will offer books on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and guardians can choose up to 10 free books per child for home libraries, with a 30-book maximum for each family. Educators and school staff can choose up to 50 free books for their classrooms.

“While the state takeover superintendent closes libraries and bans books, we are giving out 40,000 books for all children. Books help open kids’ minds and their world and encourage curiosity. When kids can pick out books and enjoy reading time, they’ll learn to love reading now and forever,” said HFT President Jackie Anderson.

The first 500 children will receive a free backpack, and there will be food trucks, music and family activities.

"Reading Opens the World" book distribution 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 Houston Community College—North Forest Campus 6010 Little York Road, Houston, TX 77016