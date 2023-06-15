Houston is honoring National Pride Month with a vibrant lineup of events and specials that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The city is set to come alive with a plethora of exciting offerings, from thrilling nightlife experiences to dazzling drag performances, DJ nights, and indulgent brunches.

Houstonians and visitors alike have a multitude of opportunities to show their support and participate in the festivities that showcase the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

With an array of options available, there is no shortage of ways to join in the celebration and honor Houston’s LGBTQ+ community throughout the month.

Here are our top 5 Pride Month events that you should attend.

Community Pride Celebration at the Montrose Center | Saturday, June 17 | FREE –

Open to all, the Montrose Center hosts a community celebration during its 45th anniversary. Expect live stage performances, a market featuring LGBTQ+ shops and small businesses, food trucks, a history exhibit, and more. Free to attend; VIP options available. 4pm to 8pm.

Rock the Runway Fashion Show at Rise Rooftop | Thursday, June 22 7pm.

Pride Houston 365 returns to the runway with a celebration of haute styles, the latest fashions in ladies evening wear, and plenty of avant-garde statements from LGBTQIA+ designers. $5 in advance; VIP options available.

Pride In Business Celebration & Awards | Friday, June 23, 2023 | 11:30 A.M.- 1:30PM | Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown

Join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for an event that celebrates the city’s LGBTQ+ businesses and their allies, along with highlighting their contributions to the local economy. Tickets are $125 for members and $175 for guests.

Visit the event webpage for more information.

Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Parade |Saturday, June 24 | 7-11 p.m. at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St.

Houston’s 45th annual Pride parade will take place downtown on Smith and Milam streets, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather for the free event. VIP experiences, which include parade seating, light snacks and an open bar, are available for $100 at the event webpage.

5th Annual Pride Recovery Brunch at the Heights Social | Sunday, June 25 –

Montrose Center hosts its fifth annual brunch event that celebrates Pride and those who paved the way for freedoms enjoyed today. $50 for a meal and 2 drinks; $15 per additional drink. 11am to 4pm.