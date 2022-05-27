Summertime is right around the corner.

It is a time to explore, relax, destress and enjoy the gift of life. COVID-19 has shown the world how fleeting life can be. Black people have faced a number of health and racial inequities that impact the community and we can use this time to celebrate our existence, resilience, and our joy.

Houston has so much to offer during this time. If you are looking to attend events created by and for Black people then the Defender has you covered.

One of the biggest events of the summer takes place on Juneteenth weekend.

1. Emancipation Park’s 150th Anniversary, June 18-19

The two-day Juneteenth celebration will take place June 18-19 from 4-10 p.m. on both days. Parkgoers will be greeted with a gospel lineup, a kids zone, activations by local sports teams, and a “family reunion-style activity” with performances from different groups, Manning said. Musical talent will include artists such as Earnest Pugh, Zacardi Cortez, Pastor Mike Jr., Monica Lisa Stevenson, The Isley Brothers, Kool and the Gang, Frankie Beverly and Maze. The event will be free, but tickets will be needed for admission.

Summertime fun! Photo: Adobe Stock Images

Other summer events include:

2. Tiwa Savage North American Tour 22, June 3

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage is coming to Houston as part of her 17-date North American ‘Water & Garri’ tour named after her 2021 EP of the same name. She is one of the most influential Afrobeats artist today with hits songs like “Somebody’s Son” featuring American R&B star Brandy. Savage will touch down in White Oak Music Hall.

2. 6th annual National Black Film Festival, June 8-11

The National Black Film Festival returns for its sixth year of highlighting films created by local Houstonians. Organizers have worked to establish it as one of the premier film festivals in the country. Attendees will take part in networking events, educational workshops, and panels.

3. Houston Black Entertainer Expo 2022, June 9-11

The Houston Black Entertainers Expo is celebrating artists and creatives of color in Houston. The three-day expo will bring Black professionals in various areas of the entertainment industry to inform, empower and engage artists who are looking to expand in their business ventures.

4. ASPIRE Entrepreneurship Camp, June 13-24

Looking for a summer camp to take your kids? ASPIRE Entrepreneurship Camp offers youth ages 13-17 hands-on training in entrepreneurship, leadership development, business planning, and finance. The youth hear from speakers representing multi-million-dollar organizations and take field trips and VIP tours of local businesses.

5. 3rd Annual BLCK Market Juneteenth Celebration, June 19

BLCK Market will sponsor its annual Juneteenth celebration at East River HTX and will host 100 small Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience the culture with live music, vendors, and food trucks.

6. Fade to Black Play Festival, June 23-25

The event is the first and only short play festival to celebrate Black playwrights. It is committed to changing the way Houston sees African-American theatre. Enjoy this year’s line-up of short plays written by the nation’s Black artists.

7. Raheem DeVaughn Live in Concert, June 25

Sugars Cajun Cuisine and Bar is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a special live performance with R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn. Enjoy some Nola-inspired Cajun food, seafood gumbo, or jambalaya in a relaxing atmosphere.

8. IgboFest Houston, July 16

The Ndi Ichie Cultural Club welcomes all Houstonians to Igbo Festival Houston. The Igbo tribe is one of the major tribes in Nigeria. The festival will feature a vibrant display of Igbo culture and folklore with an educational twist in Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

9. Houston Black Heritage Festival, July 22-24

The three-day festival is expected to draw nearly 15,000 attendees to Emancipation Park. The festival promotes diversity and cultural sensitivity with world-famous entertainers, guest speakers, exhibits, artists, and more.

10. Houston African Restaurant Week, August 13

This is a celebration of African/Black diaspora food and culture. Attendees can enjoy food tasting, popup market shops, live cultural performances with Afrobeats and global sounds, along with a chef competition.