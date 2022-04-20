1,000-plus jobs available at Turnaround Houston virtual job fair

More than 1,000 full- and part-time positions will be available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, held virtually from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, Apr. 24. Job seekers can log on 24/7 to access open positions, but must register at https://wrksolutions.easyvirtualfair.com.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday only, representatives from hiring employers and resource organizations will be available to chat live.

More than 30 employers are hiring for positions at all skill levels in the following industries: production, higher education, vocational rehabilitation services, early childhood education, landscaping, hospitality, medical, insurance, licensed autonomous vehicles, communications, non-profit, employment agencies, and school districts. There will also be several resource organizations who will provide information about job readiness tools, training, and continued education.

Turnaround Houston, which combines the elements of a job fair and a resource center, is a community-based initiative created by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016.

“This job fair addresses the barriers to employment that many Houstonians face. More than 4,000 Houstonians, including those with gaps in their employment history, have participated in Turnaround Houston since its inception, in many cases leading to opportunities with some of our city’s finest businesses and organizations,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The companies present in this event are committed to providing jobs to people of all backgrounds and experiences.”

Turnaround Houston is held in collaboration with the Office of Business Opportunity and Workforce Solutions. Since 2020, the event has been held in a virtual format.

“With the virtual format, job seekers can view thousands of job postings using their smartphones or computers,” said Marsha E. Murray, director of the Office of Business Opportunity. “If you have faced barriers to employment, I encourage you to explore the opportunities and resources presented at Turnaround Houston.”

Hiring employers that would like to post open opportunities at no cost can do so at https://wrksolutions.getyourbooth.com. For more information about the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, go to www.houstontx.gov/turnaround.